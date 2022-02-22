Anil Kapoor, son Harshvardhan Kapoor to ‘clash’ in Netflix movie!

Bollywood’s veteran Anil Kapoor is all set to lock horns with real-life son Harshvardhan in the Netflix movie ‘Thar’.

The on-screen collaboration of real-life father-son duo Anil and Harshvardhan Kapoor has landed on Netflix as announced by the streaming giant.

Raj Singh Chaudhry directorial Indian Western ‘Thar’, set in the 1980s, follows the story of a man who moves to a big town to seek a job and to avenge his past.

Speaking of the movie, Kapoor, who is also producing the project through his company, Anil Kapoor Film Company Network, said, “The genre itself – a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences.”

“Thar is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off-screen. Thar is a manifestation of this obsession,” he further elaborated on the revenge thriller.

Sharing the glimpses from the thriller on social application, director Raj Singh captioned, “Dacoits, drugs, pieces of history and a story shrouded in mystery, you’ll find it all flowing in the sands of Thar. Coming soon on Netflix.”

Alongside the Kapoor father-son pair, the film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mukti Mohan, and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles, while, Chaudhry is being credited for the screenplay and dialogs along with Anurag Kashyap.

