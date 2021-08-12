Animal rescuers looking for hissing cobra find electric toothbrush

Animal rescuers called to a Singapore home in which a woman thought she heard a cobra hissing end up rescuing her from a malfunctioning electric toothbrush.

Animal welfare group ACRES said a team was dispatched to the Jurong West area on a report from a resident who heard what she thought could be a dangerous snake hissing in her bedroom.

The resident, Xi Yan, sent the team a recording of the noise she heard, and the rescuers determined it sounded like a black spitting cobra, a venomous species.

The team searched Xi Yan’s home for nearly an hour before Muhamad Safari Bin Masnor discovered the source of the hissing — an Oral B electric toothbrush. He turned the toothbrush on and off again, bringing an end to the hissing.

The resident said she discovered the toothbrush was malfunctioning because it had gotten water into the battery compartment.

“The problem started because water got into my electrical toothbrush and affected the mechanism. I should really buy a new one, I don’t want to go through this again,” Xi Yan told Coconuts.