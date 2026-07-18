Aniqa Jamal Iqbal to appear in Miss World beauty pageant for the first time in its 73-year history.

A 24-year-old Pakistani, Aniqa Jamal, will represent Miss World Pakistan 2026 and will represent the country at the international competition. Aniqa received her crown during a ceremony at a hotel in Lahore.

Earlier, the title “Miss Pakistan Universal 2022” was presented by Dr Shafaq Akhtar. Ataullah Gujjar, Mr Pakistan World, also attended the event. Aniqa is currently studying for a master’s degree in accounting and auditing.

She already has experience in international beauty pageants. In the past, she represented Pakistan at Miss Earth, Miss Global, Miss Cosmo, Miss Eco International, and Miss Aura International. She also won four titles at the Miss Freedom of the World competition held in Kosovo.

Apart from pageants, Aniqa wants to use her platform to support important social causes. As part of Miss World’s “Beauty with a Purpose” campaign, she plans to raise awareness about thalassaemia, a serious blood disorder that affects many people in Pakistan.