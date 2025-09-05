Anisimova defeats Osaka to set up final against Sabalenka

Amanda Anisimova registered a hard-fought victory against Naomi Osaka on Friday to book a berth in the US Open final.

The world number eight seed will face defending champion Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday.

The American star registered a thrilling victory over the four-time major winner 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 in a late-night clash in New York to continue her remarkable resurgence.

She never gave up. See you on Saturday, Amanda! pic.twitter.com/bTSnsfMVoz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2025

Osaka, Playing her first major semi-final since 2021, embraced the big occasion in the prime-time glare after twice trading breaks with Anisimova in a tight opening set.

However, the 23rd seed struggled to carry the momentum forward in the next set.

The duo freely swapped breaks but dialled up the intensity with some ferocious hitting for 12 games in the next set before Anisimova pounced in the tie-break to drag the match to a decider.

Read More: Sabalenka holds off Pegula to book US Open final return

She then surged ahead 4-1 thanks to a forehand winner and held her nerve from there to close out the victory and reach back-to-back Grand Slam finals.

“Naomi is playing amazing tennis,” said Anisimova. “She’s back where she belongs. I told her that I’m so proud of her after having a baby and playing at this level. It’s insane. She was really giving me a run for the final. I wasn’t sure I’d make it past the finish line. I tried to dig deep.”

Playing in the US Open final is a dream come true for Amanda Anisimova 🤗 pic.twitter.com/4ZmmLbSWYD — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka battled back to keep her title defence rolling by beating Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the opening semi-final.

Aryna Sabalenka will look to repeat. Amanda Anisimova will look to win her home Grand Slam. Here we go. pic.twitter.com/h6UHPrZ7gJ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2025



The world number one moved a step closer to retaining her US Open crown after recovering from a set down to defeat American fourth seed Pegula in an absorbing two-hour five-minute duel on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.