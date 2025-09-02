Anisimova sweeps aside Maia to reach US Open quarters

Amanda Anisimova found her best tennis under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium and cruised past Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-0 6-3 on Monday to set up a US Open quarter-final against Iga Swiatek.

The 24-year-old American said she was pleased to get the chance to earn some payback for her crushing 6-0 6-0 loss to the world number two in the Wimbledon final in July.

“Who would’ve thought we’d meet again so soon?” said eighth seed Anisimova. “I’m super excited. It’s going to be a great match… I hope, this time.”

The American broke 18th seed Haddad Maia’s serve three times to close out the opening set in under half an hour.

She took control in the second by breaking in the opening game, but the Brazilian finally got on the scoreboard by breaking back after some lapses from the American.

However, after Haddad Maia faltered on serve once more Anisimova saved two break points to hold and consolidate her lead before going on to seal victory with one final break.

“It was so great to be back to this court it’s been a long time since I played here,” Anisimova added. “I love playing on big stages. I’m just really enjoying it.”