Anisimova thrashes Gauff in 58 minutes to make China Open final

US Open runner-up Amanda Anisimova crushed defending champion Coco Gauff in just 58 minutes on Saturday to reach her first China Open final.

The third seed thrashed second-seeded fellow American Gauff 6-1, 6-2 in Beijing.

Anisimova plays either fifth seed Jessica Pegula, also of the United States, or 26th-seeded Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic on Sunday.

“I was able to put on a really good performance,” Anisimova, beaten in the final in New York by Aryna Sabalenka, said afterwards.

“I knew I was gonna have to play really well against Coco if I wanted to get the win and I’m really excited to be in the final.”

Gauff was the overwhelming crowd favourite in the packed stadium but Anisimova thanked the fans.

“The crowd support has been so amazing since the first day I got here,” the 24-year-old said.

“I really think that that’s carried me through this entire tournament.”

Anisimova stormed into a 5-0 lead in 15 minutes as an uncharacteristically shaky Gauff hit a slew of shots long and into the net.

The 21-year-old reigning French Open winner double-faulted twice to give Anisimova two set points before finally getting herself onto the scoreboard.

But it was far too little, far too late.

Gauff’s nightmare continued in the second set as Anisimova again raced into a 5-0 lead.

Gauff managed to close that deficit by two games but a commanding Anisimova closed out in less than an hour.

Gauff’s only loss on Beijing’s centre Diamond Court before Saturday had been to Poland’s world number two Iga Swiatek in 2023, also in the semi-finals.