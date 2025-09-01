Indian actor quits industry after accusing co-star of inappropriate touch

Indian actor-singer Anjali Raghav has announced to quit the Bhojpuri industry, after a video of actor-politician Pawan Singh touching her inappropriately went viral.

For the unversed, a widely-circulated video of Anjali Raghav and Pawan Singh recently drew criticism from social users, as it sees the ‘Lagavelu Lipstick’ singer touching his co-star’s bare waist on stage, as they promoted their new song ‘Saiya Seva Kare’, in Lucknow, making her uncomfortable.

Raghav, who has been silent since the upsetting incident, has now addressed the controversy and announced that she is quitting the Bhojpuri industry.

In a series of videos on her Instagram handle, she explained, “I have been very disturbed for the past two days. I am continuously getting DMs asking why I didn’t say anything, why I didn’t take any action, why I didn’t slap, regarding the Lucknow incident.”

“Some people are even blaming me; on some memes they are writing, ‘She was laughing, she was enjoying it.’ Do you think I would feel happy or enjoy being touched in public like that?” Raghav added, and recalled Singh telling her that something was stuck on her waist, maybe a tag of her blouse, but she ignored, and continued to focus on her speech instead.

“Later, when I asked my team member if anything was stuck, they told me that nothing was there. That’s when I felt really bad – I was angry, and I even felt like crying. But I didn’t know what to do, because everyone there was their fan, calling them God and falling at their feet, calling themselves devotees,” Raghav remembered, adding that she wanted to confront Singh backstage, but he had left the event soon after.

“I absolutely do not support touching any girl without her permission. To begin with, it is very wrong. And to touch someone in this manner is extremely wrong,” she concluded and announced, “I will no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry.”

Singh responded to Raghav’s videos on Sunday, issuing an apology to his co-actor for touching her without her consent.