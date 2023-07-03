Ankita Lokhande rejected THESE big films for Sushant Singh Rajput

Indian TV star Ankita Lokhande confessed she turned down several big Bollywood films to marry her former beau Sushant Singh Rajput.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In an earlier interview with an Indian tabloid, Ankita Lokhande disclosed all the films which were offered to her while she was in a relationship with Rajput, but she rejected them in order to prioritise her personal life with the latter, until their much-public break up in 2016.

The actor revealed that she was excited to get married to her co-star which was the primary reason she refused the offer from ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to star in his films ‘Ram Leela’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’, as well as a dream debut opposite superstar Shahrukh Khan in ‘Happy New Year’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

“Sanjay [Bhansali] sir called me up for Bajirao [Mastani] and said, ‘Kar le, warna bahot pachtaigi (Should do it or else you will regret later)’ and I said, ‘Nai sir, mujhe shaadi karni hai (No sir, I want to get married),” Lokhande shared.

She continued, “I gave up on Happy New Year, I remember Farah Khan maám offering me the film, and Shahrukh Khan sir was like, I will try to give you the best debut. And I was like ‘Bhagwan mera na ho yaar. Mere partner ka sirf acha ho, mera na ho films mein (I don’t want to do films, just want the best for my partner). I was trying to be strong support for Sushant, and I did it.”

“I am not blaming anyone, Sushant made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career, he chose his career and moved on. But for two and a half years, I was dealing with so many things,” she asserted in the same interview.

Other reports from Indian media also suggest that she was offered the lead roles in Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan’ and ‘Badlapur’ opposite Varun Dhawan as well.

It is pertinent to mention that Lokhande eventually made her Bollywood debut in 2019 playing a supporting role in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, she got married to businessman Vicky Jain in 2021.

As for Sushant Singh Rajput, he committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai while living alone during the lockdown. The actor was found hanging in the flat on June 14, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput was the first choice for ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Ram Leela’ & more?