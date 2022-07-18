Anmol Baloch’s pictures from Aik Sitam Aur set go viral

Actor Anmol Baloch shared pictures from the set of ARY Digital serial Aik Sitam Aur and they are viral on social media platforms.

Anmol Baloch and her serial co-star Usama Khan are seen together in the viral pictures.

The plot revolves around the life struggle and tragedies of Zainab, her daughter Ushna and the spiteful behaviour of her brothers Rafaqat, Shujaat, and their wives.

Maria Wasti plays Zainab while Ushna’s character is portrayed by the Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi star.

Usama Khan plays the male protagonist Shehroz.

Moreover, Aik Sitam Aur has a stellar cast with likes of Sajid Hasan, Rubina Ashraf, Shahood Alvi, Javeria Abbasi, Ayesha Gul, Salman Saeed, Srha Asgr, Fahad Khan and Mehrunisa Iqbal.

Rehana Aftab has written the show. Ilyas Kashmiri has directed the project. It airs Monday to Thursday at 9:00 PM.

The celebrity is one of the most followed Pakistan celebrities on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

She shares pictures of herself, her family and behind the scenes of her projects.

