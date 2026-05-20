KARACHI: The investigation into the alleged narcotics network linked to Anmol aka Pinky has widened, with authorities preparing a list of police officers and personnel suspected of receiving bribes, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested earlier this month from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

According to investigative sources, at least 12 police officials allegedly received regular payments from Anmol Pinky network, including personnel associated with Karachi’s South Zone police.

Sources, however, maintained that no evidence has so far surfaced implicating any officer or official from the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

Meanwhile, South Zone police are preparing to conduct a fresh round of questioning of a suspect identified as Sameer, who is believed to be associated with the network. Authorities are expected to approach the court soon to seek an extension of his remand.

Investigators further claimed that Anmol Pinky allegedly used Sameer’s bank account, along with several benami accounts, for financial transactions linked to the operation. Officials stated that approximately Rs900,000 was withdrawn from Sameer’s account only a few days ago.

The investigation team has also obtained details of 35 online riders allegedly connected to the supply network, including 10 individuals reportedly linked to Punjab.

According to officials, 17 out of 25 suspected drug-supplying riders have already been arrested as the probe continues to expand.