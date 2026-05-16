Anmol Pinky accuses police of torture, lies in court

KARACHI: Alleged cocaine dealer Anmol alias “Pinky” accused police of torture and giving false statements during a court hearing on Thursday.

Baghdadi Police produced Anmol Pinky before a judicial magistrate in a case registered at District Central.

During her production before the court, she also scuffled with police officials.

During the hearing, the accused claimed she had been subjected to torture and falsely implicated in multiple cases. Anmol Pinky alleged that she was targeted, beaten, and forced to name individuals during interrogation.

She alleged that her family was being targeted and reiterated that she had done nothing wrong.

“I was beaten and false cases were registered against me,” she told the court, claiming she was brought from Lahore and implicated in fabricated cases in Karachi, adding that drugs were falsely planted on her.

Anmol also alleged that she was kept blindfolded in a house and pressured to make statements against named individuals. She said she was threatened with harm to her family if she refused to comply.

Two other accused, Zeeshan and Sohail, were also produced before the court. According to police, both operate EasyPaisa shops and were responsible for managing the accused’s bank accounts. The investigating officer told the court that the suspects conducted transactions worth millions of rupees on Pinky’s behalf.

During proceedings, the court inquired about a missing suspect, Qamar, to which the investigation officer replied that he was absconding.

The prosecution requested physical remand of all accused to further investigate the case, while the defence opposed the request and urged the court to send Anmol to jail instead.

Anmol also complained about her treatment in custody, requesting that her face not be covered with a cloth. The court advised her to cover her head for security reasons.

The investigation officer alleged that Anmol was a “highly cunning drug peddler” running an organised network for the past 15 years. He further claimed she had been involved in multiple marriages, used forged identity records, and maintained links with individuals in different regions.

He added that her mobile phone contained data of around 800 contacts linked to a wider network, allegedly operating in Punjab and Lahore, and claimed foreign nationals were also involved.

The officer further stated that the accused had previously been wanted by multiple agencies and was currently under investigation for a broader network of illicit activities.

The defence counsel rejected the allegations, calling all cases fabricated and politically motivated.

The court reserved its verdict on the remand application of Anmol Pinky and the two co-accused.

Tensions briefly escalated inside the courtroom as some attendees chanted “shame, shame” slogans against suspects. Police later escorted the accused under tight security.