KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, Azad Khan, has praised ARY News and senior crime reporter Nazeer Shah for exposing the controversial treatment allegedly extended to accused drug trafficker Anmol alias Pinky during a court appearance.

Addressing a press conference, AIG Azad Khan commended the channel’s reporting, saying the video highlighted a highly sensitive issue and that the manner in which the matter was brought to public attention was “commendable.”

Expressing serious concern over the footage, he remarked that the scenes from the courtroom created the impression that an alleged criminal was being projected as a hero rather than being treated as an accused facing serious narcotics charges.

He stressed that the case carries significant importance as drug trafficking poses a grave threat to the country’s younger generation, adding that authorities must proceed with extreme caution to ensure the integrity of the investigation is not compromised.

Following the broadcast of the report on ARY News, Karachi Police moved swiftly by filing a review petition in court and securing the physical remand of the accused. A high-level inquiry committee was also constituted to investigate how the alleged VIP protocol was granted.

According to sources, subordinate officials, including a sub-inspector and the station house officer (SHO), have recorded their statements before the inquiry committee and briefed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West on the sequence of events.

Sources further revealed that officials appearing before the committee disclosed the name of a senior officer who allegedly ordered that Anmol alias Pinky be provided VIP treatment during her court appearance.

The developments have intensified scrutiny over the handling of the high-profile narcotics case, with investigators now examining whether any internal misconduct facilitated preferential treatment for the accused.