KARACHI: Two separate high-profile cases in Karachi involving alleged drug networks — the cases of Armaghan and Anmol alias Pinky — have revealed several striking similarities, according to investigative sources.

Although both cases appear to involve different individuals and circumstances, investigators say multiple overlapping patterns have emerged during ongoing inquiries, including alleged links to influential circles, claims of extravagant lifestyles, and a perceived sense of immunity from law enforcement action.

Sources said that as law enforcement agencies expanded their investigation through the collection of digital evidence and the interrogation of close associates, several significant names have reportedly surfaced in both cases.

In the Armaghan case, investigators claim there were revelations regarding alleged drug supply at parties and connections extending into entertainment circles.

In the Anmol Pinky case, officials say the alleged network is not limited to Karachi and appears to extend across major cities.

Sources further claim that during questioning, Anmol Pinky allegedly disclosed the names of prominent individuals, including figures from the entertainment industry and political circles, who were allegedly linked to drug supply channels.

The Armaghan case has already been under trial for more than a year, and concerns are being raised that the Anmol Pinky case may also take a prolonged course.

However, officials maintain that both investigations are being conducted strictly on merit, and no individual will be considered above the law.