The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has also decided to arrest alleged drug queen Anmol, alias Pinky.

According to details, Anmol, also known as Pinky, is wanted by the ANF in connection with narcotics-related cases, prompting the agency to initiate action for her arrest.

Anmol alias Pinky has been nominated in two ANF cases. The first case against her was registered on 1 September 2019, after the ANF received information regarding the delivery of narcotics allegedly being carried out under her instructions.

During a raid conducted by an ANF team in Bilal Chowrangi, Korangi Industrial Area, two of Pinky’s close associates — identified as Naseem Bibi and Muhammad Kamil — were allegedly caught red-handed. A substantial quantity of cocaine and hashish was reportedly recovered from their possession.

It is worth noting that Anmol Pinky, alleged to be one of Pakistan’s largest cocaine dealers, was arrested a week earlier by a federal intelligence agency from Nawab Town, Lahore.

Authorities reportedly traced her location through a device locator, while narcotics worth millions of rupees were allegedly recovered from her residence in Lahore.

Reports further state that Pinky had contracted a second marriage with a former inspector of the Punjab Police. She had rented a house where she allegedly prepared narcotics herself. According to police sources, her narcotics supply network is believed to operate extensively across Karachi.