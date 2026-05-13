Anmol Pinky appointed successor prior to arrest

KARACHI: The notorious drug trafficker known as the “Cocaine Queen,” Anmol Pinki, had appointed a successor prior to her arrest and informed her clients of the decision via an audio message, ARY News reported.

In the recorded message, Anmol Pinki told her clients that in the event of her arrest or absence, all business operations would continue through her existing mobile number under the management of her successor.

The drug peddler is currently nominated in two cases filed by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). The first case against her was registered on September 1, 2019, after the ANF received a tip-off that she was orchestrating drug deliveries throughout that year.

During a previous operation, an ANF raiding party arrested two of her key associates, Naseem Bibi and Muhammad Kamil, red-handed.

Anmol Pinki- Latest News Updtae

A large quantity of cocaine and charas (cannabis) was recovered from their possession at the time.

Earlier, fresh details have surfaced regarding the alleged narcotics network operated by Anmol alias “Pinky,” the suspected cocaine maker and dealer arrested from Karachi’s Garden area, revealing how she allegedly built one of the city’s most organized drug distribution operations.

According to investigative sources, Anmol Pinky left home at the age of 14 with ambitions of becoming a model and soon became involved in party circles. Sources claim she later married a lawyer allegedly linked to an international cocaine trafficking network, after which she reportedly entered the narcotics trade alongside him.

Following her divorce from the lawyer, Anmol allegedly married a police officer and gradually expanded her operations with the assistance of her three brothers. Investigators claim she learned methods of cocaine production through internet research before eventually creating her own “brand” within the underground drug market.

Sources further alleged that Punjab Police arrested Anmol nearly five years ago but later released her after an alleged bribe of Rs70 million was paid. These claims, however, have not been independently verified by authorities.

According to investigators, cocaine shipments were allegedly transported from Lahore to Karachi by train through two female couriers carrying multiple packets of narcotics. Upon arrival at railway stations, bike riders would reportedly collect separate consignments and distribute them to dealers across the city.

The network was allegedly designed in a compartmentalized manner, with members operating independently and rarely meeting one another directly. Payments were reportedly transferred through bank accounts to avoid detection.

Investigators also claimed that Anmol owns a hotel in Gilgit and that her brother Nasir’s girlfriend was actively involved in the operation. She allegedly helped supply cocaine at private parties in Karachi.

Sources said two of Anmol’s brothers had previously been arrested by Karachi Police in separate cases linked to narcotics activities.

Authorities believe the alleged cocaine network generated millions of rupees in monthly profits. However, law enforcement agencies have yet to officially confirm several of the claims circulating in media reports as investigations continue.