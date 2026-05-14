Investigators have claimed that alleged female drug dealer Anmol aka “Pinky” burned her own hands with acid prior to her arrest in an attempt to destroy forensic evidence.

According to investigative sources, the accused allegedly boasted that no one else in the country could produce cocaine matching her “quality”. Authorities claim she manufactured some of the most expensive cocaine available on the market, branding it as “Gold” and selling it in specially designed packaging.

During the raid conducted to apprehend her, officials reportedly recovered a large number of small boxes and bottles bearing the English wording: “Queen Madam Pinky Don”.

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Preliminary inquiries have also suggested that the accused had a taste for red wine and allegedly ordered grapes worth Rs500,000 before distilling them herself to produce homemade wine.

Sources claimed that she would personally test newly manufactured cocaine to assess its quality before authorising its packaging and distribution.

According to the investigation report, Anmol Pinky had allegedly established separate secret laboratories in both Lahore and Karachi. Officials said her network was more active in Karachi, while larger-scale narcotics production was reportedly carried out in Lahore.

Investigators further claimed that the suspect had been preparing to introduce a new and more expensive variety of narcotics within the next two to three months, but the alleged plan was disrupted following police action.

The probe has also revealed claims that the accused regularly distributed large sums of money in charity. Police sources claimed that she would set aside millions of rupees daily for distribution among the needy, and in one reported incident, allegedly handed Rs7 million to a beggar.

According to officials, approximately 15 cases involving narcotics, money laundering and other serious offences have been registered against Anmol Pinky across Karachi and Lahore.

Authorities stated that an FIR had previously been registered against her by the Anti-Narcotics Force in 2019 on charges related to drug trafficking, and that she had remained a proclaimed offender in multiple police cases.

Officials maintained that the Anmol Pinky’s network was highly influential and well organised, making action against her particularly difficult.