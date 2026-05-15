KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Police Azad Khan has revealed further critical developments in the ongoing investigation into the alleged drug network of Anmol alias Pinky, disclosing details of a structured rider-based distribution system, foreign involvement, and multi-agency coordination during a press briefing.

The AIG said investigators have identified nine riders operating within the network, out of which eight are based in Punjab, who were specifically brought in to deliver consignments and then return after completing their tasks.

He added that initially only one local rider was identified, but after arrests began, the network altered its operational model and started using local riders through various delivery services.

He further revealed that the investigation has uncovered foreign nationals from African countries in Lahore, with estimates of around six to eight individuals. At the same time, efforts are ongoing to verify their identities and involvement with Anmol Pinky.

According to Azad Khan, Anmol Pinky’s network also includes up to 20 women based in Lahore, who are allegedly linked to the same drug supply chain. He stated that intelligence suggests the main shipments were received in Lahore, where the product was processed, mixed, and prepared before being transported to Karachi through different rider channels.

He added that the investigation is being conducted on a broader, multi-agency basis, with coordination underway with the FIA, cybercrime authorities, and financial monitoring units due to the presence of both digital and financial transactions linked to the case.

Authorities have also moved to place four individuals on the Exit Control List (ECL) to prevent them from fleeing the country.

Azad Khan confirmed that a separate murder case has also emerged within the investigation, involving the death of a drug addict whose phone contacts allegedly linked back to Anmol Pinky. He said this case is being treated as a possible homicide and will be investigated further.

He added that several other deaths are also under review, and if any connection to the drug network is established, those cases will be integrated into the broader investigation.

The AIG further stated that internal accountability within the police department is also underway, acknowledging possible lapses at certain levels. He warned that anyone found involved—regardless of rank—will not be spared and action will be taken strictly based on evidence, including departmental proceedings or criminal prosecution where applicable.