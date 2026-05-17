KARACHI: A new development has emerged regarding the court appearance of alleged drug trafficker Anmol alias Pinky, as police have finalised security and transportation arrangements for her production before the court on Monday, May 18, ARY News reported.

According to officials, SP City Investigation Fateh Muhammad Shaikh has constituted a special five-member team to ensure the accused is safely and securely presented in court.

The team will be led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Investigation Lyari, while officers from the Centralised Investigation Cell, including personnel from Mithadar, Chakiwara, Garden and Baghdadi police stations, have also been included.

Officials said all investigating officers will remain on duty with their respective staff and vehicles to manage the court production process.

Anmol Pinky, often referred to in media reports as the “cocaine queen,” is scheduled to be produced before the court in connection with ongoing narcotics and murder cases.

Sources within the investigation department said that during Anmol Pinky’s previous appearance, procedural lapses were observed, after which higher authorities issued strict directives, prompting the formation of a dedicated team to avoid any further mistakes.

Authorities have stressed that the improved coordination is aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing any allegations of mishandling during the legal proceedings.

Earlier, details of the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and passport belonging to Anmol Pinky, who was arrested on allegations of drug trafficking, have emerged.

ARY News obtained copies of the national identity card and passport belonging to Anmol alias Pinky, as investigators continue inquiries into the case from multiple angles.

Official documents show that Anmol alias Pinky was issued a passport in Karachi on 17 April 2018. The passport expired on 17 April 2023.

Records further reveal that a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) was issued on 6 December 2016. The address listed on the document is located on Abu Al Hasan Isphahani Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to investigative sources, authorities are examining allegations that Pinky attempted to obtain another CNIC after changing their name.

Officials are also attempting to retrieve travel records linked to Pinky, sources said. Investigators have additionally collected passport and identity card details of Pinky’s family members as part of the ongoing inquiry.