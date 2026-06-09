KARACHI: High-profile drug trafficker Anmol alias “Pinky” has made a series of sensational revelations during the investigation, according to a Sindh Police report presented before the Standing Committee on Interior, ARY News reported.

The report states that police recovered a total of 1,240 grams of cocaine from the accused during various phases of the operation. It further details that 15 capsules containing cocaine weighed 300 grams, while an additional 330 grams of cocaine capsules were also recovered later during the investigation.

According to the report, 930 grams of ephedrine hydrochloride and 500 grams of ketamine hydrochloride were also seized from Anmol Pinky. Police further recovered 1,050 grams of acetone and 5,240 grams of baking powder from a secret hideout linked to the accused.

A 9mm pistol along with 10 bullets was also recovered during the raid, the report added.

The Sindh Police report states that Anmol Pinky is facing a total of 28 cases registered in Karachi, Lahore, and with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to adulterating drugs with various chemicals to increase their potency. She also reportedly used WhatsApp to take orders and supplied drugs through online riders.

Authorities have arrested three of her brothers and 25 riders allegedly linked to the drug supply network. Two individuals, Zeeshan and Sohail, who were responsible for managing financial transactions and bank accounts of the Anmol Pinky network, have also been arrested.

The report further reveals that the screening of the accused’s mobile phone recovered data of 868 contacts. Out of these, 398 numbers were closed, while others included 310 from Karachi, 44 from Lahore, 48 from Islamabad, nine from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and six from Balochistan.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also begun probing suspicious bank transactions linked to the accused.

According to family background details in the report, Anmol Pinky’s father had two marriages and she has 11 siblings, it added.