KARACHI: An interim challan submitted in the narcotics case against alleged drug dealer Anmol alias Pinky has revealed what investigators describe as a highly organised drug trafficking and financial network operating across Karachi and Lahore, ARY News reported.

The challan was submitted before a Judicial Magistrate South court and includes what police called “sensitive and detailed findings” about cocaine supply operations, financial transactions, and alleged use of digital platforms for drug distribution.

According to the investigation, Anmol Pinky has been involved in drug trafficking for the past 16 years. She allegedly learned the trade from her former husband Rana Nasir and continued independently after their separation, frequently changing locations between Karachi and Lahore.

The challan claims that cocaine was sold at Rs20,000 per gram, while a premium variant referred to as “Golden Stuff” was sold for Rs40,000 per gram. Police further stated that Anmol and her family members have a significant criminal record, with multiple cases registered in Karachi and Lahore.

Investigators said five suspects, including Humaira, Sabira, Anna, Aijaz and Hamza, have been declared absconders, while 16 witnesses have been included in the case.

The report details an alleged shift from physical transport networks to a structured digital system. Initially, Sabira allegedly used local bus routes to transport cocaine to Karachi, receiving Rs50,000 per trip. After her arrest in 2019 when ANF froze Anmol Pinky’s bank account, the accused allegedly shifted financial operations to accounts opened in Sabira’s name. Later, Humaira and Aina were reportedly recruited for similar roles, with Anna receiving Rs70,000 per trip.

Police claim that a cybercrime investigation uncovered chats, voice notes and mobile data showing a fully digital network. Customers were allegedly directed to transfer payments to accounts linked to Zeeshan and Sohail under “Fayaz Communication.” After payment confirmation, Zeeshan allegedly sent transaction screenshots to Anmol.

The challan states that deliveries were then carried out by three riders, Aijaz, Hamza and Aqib, in Karachi. It further alleges that Zeeshan operated five bank accounts and Sohail operated two, with large-scale transactions detected, particularly in Zeeshan’s accounts.

Investigators further said that funds were later transferred into accounts allegedly opened under accused Sameer, whose ATM card was recovered from Anmol Pinky’s possession at the time of arrest. Sameer has allegedly admitted to allowing his account to be used in exchange for payment and said he also delivered drugs on instructions of Anmol.

Police also stated that Anmol Pinky’s identity card, passport and two bank accounts were frozen by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), including one Lahore-based account containing Rs639 million.

The challan adds that further verification is underway, including Anmol’s complete travel history, forensic examination of seized drugs, and data recovery from mobile phones of Zeeshan and Sohail, which have been sent to a forensic laboratory.

Investigators said the final challan will be submitted to the court after receiving reports from FIA and other relevant agencies.