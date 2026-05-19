KARACHI: Police on Tuesday barred journalists from entering the Judicial Complex during the hearing of alleged drug dealer Anmol alias Pinky’s case, restricting media coverage for the second consecutive day, ARY News reported.

According to reports, police imposed a media blackout during the accused’s appearance at both the City Court Karachi and the Judicial Complex.

Journalists attempting to enter the Judicial Complex were stopped by police personnel, who said they were acting on “strict instructions from senior officials” not to allow any media representatives inside.

Officials informed reporters that coverage of the Anmol Pinky case could not be permitted.

A similar situation was witnessed a day earlier when journalists were denied access and forced to leave the Jail Complex premises.

The repeated restrictions have raised concerns among media representatives over press access to proceedings in a high-profile case that has drawn significant public attention.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Javed Alam Odho stated that several “well-known and influential figures” have emerged among individuals involved in drug consumption.

Speaking to the media, the IG Sindh said the police have been actively working against drug trafficking and have recovered ice (methamphetamine), heroin and cannabis in recent operations.

He stressed the need to protect the younger generation from drugs, adding that those involved in the sale of narcotics will not be spared.

Referring to a case involving a female suspect identified as Anmol alias “Pinky”, IGP Sindh Javed Alam Odho said she was mostly residing in Lahore and was arrested with difficulty upon arriving in Karachi.

The IG Sindh said it should be understood that the individual should not be portrayed as a “heroine”, and urged caution in public perception of the case. He added that households across the country have children, and efforts should be made to ensure that “no one becomes a Pinky”.

He further stated that if police personnel display negligence, strict action will be taken, and emphasised the need for accountability mechanisms in other institutions as well.

According to the IG Sindh, the accused’s alleged activities are of such a nature that many people are afraid even to be associated with her name. He added that she may also be at risk from various parties.

He noted that as investigations progress, further revelations are expected. At times, he said, the objective is not only to protect the accused from others, but also to ensure their own safety.