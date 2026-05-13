KARACHI: Former Inspector General of Police Sindh, Afzal Shigri, has termed the case of alleged drug trafficker Anmol alias Pinky as highly sensitive and high-profile, stressing that a forensic audit of the suspect’s mobile phone could expose critical links and uncover the wider network operating behind the scenes, ARY News reported.

Speaking exclusively, Shigri said the case requires an in-depth investigation into alleged connections between drug traffickers and “black sheep” within the police force, warning that those facilitating the spread of narcotics in society must be identified and brought to justice.

He said forensic analysis of Anmol Pinky’s mobile phone could reveal hidden contacts, communication records, and links to individuals allegedly involved in supporting the network.

The former police chief also called for a thorough probe into financial transactions associated with the suspect, saying investigators must determine how drug money was circulated and where it may have been used.

Shigri strongly criticized the manner in which Anmol Pinky was presented before the court, describing it as inappropriate and raising serious questions over police conduct.

He said the way the suspect was escorted to court warranted an immediate inquiry by senior Sindh police officials, including the Inspector General, and urged suspension of the officers found responsible.

He further stressed the need to examine Anmol Pinky’s alleged relationship with law enforcement over the past five years and review possible lapses in previous investigations and registered cases.

Expressing concern over the denial of physical remand, Shigri said such a decision could hamper efforts to fully investigate a complex case of this nature.

“It is essential to determine what action was taken in past cases against the accused and how she managed to evade the law for such a long period,” he said, calling for transparent and comprehensive investigations into all aspects of the matter.