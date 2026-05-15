Anmol Pinky case: Home Minister Sindh makes major revelation

The Home Minister of Sindh, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, has stated that authorities have obtained a ‘customer list’ linked to a detained alleged drug dealer, Anmol alias “Pinky”, adding that further details will be shared once investigations are complete.

In his policy statement in the Sindh Assembly, Home Minister Zia Lanjar said the suspect drug dealer Anmol aka Pinky was arrested with the assistance of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He described the case as part of a broader effort to tackle narcotics, warning that drugs had “entered homes and affected children” across the province.

Sindh Home Minister added that the accused Anmol Pinky’s network was not limited to Sindh, claiming it was also operating in Punjab and the capital, Islamabad. “Let investigations proceed, and we will present the facts to the House,” he told the Sindh Assembly.

The Provincial Home Minister also admitted to delayed action against drug traffickers, remarking that ‘better late than never,’ and added that there is a need to correct the course and strengthen efforts to address the issue.

Earlier, Senior provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also addressed the assembly, revealing that individuals linked to the network included “some celebrities and public figures”, though he did not name them.

He said that regardless of which influential person may be behind Anmol alias Pinky, they will be brought before the court of law.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further said that a high-level meeting chaired by Faryal Talpur had recently decided to launch a strict, indiscriminate crackdown against drug traffickers and their facilitators.