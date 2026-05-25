Anmol Pinky case: 'Inconsistencies' in police report emerge

Serious concerns have emerged over the police investigation in cases involving ‘cocaine dealer’ Anmol Pinky, with court submissions pointing to possible negligence and inconsistencies in the probe.

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested earlier this month from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

According to details presented in court records, the police report has revealed apparent discrepancies and gaps in the handling of the investigation, raising questions over its credibility.

The report stated that Anmol Pinky was shown to have been arrested on 12 May from Apartment No. 306 in a Garden-area flat. However, it further indicated that two alleged accomplices, Zeeshan and Sohail, were arrested on 16 May from the same location.

The court was also informed that the seized narcotics were reported in a similar manner across multiple arrests, raising concerns over the accuracy and independence of the recovery details.

Observers noted that the same alleged contraband initially attributed to the main suspect appeared to have been repeated in subsequent reports involving other accused individuals.

The police report submitted in the case has now been made part of the official court record, as proceedings continue.