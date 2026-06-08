KARACHI: Prosecutors have identified serious shortcomings in the police investigation of the murder case registered against alleged cocaine dealer Anmol alias “Pinky”, according to the scrutiny of the interim challan conducted by Deputy District Public Prosecutor Aref Sitaai, ARY News reported.

The prosecution noted that the FIR was registered with an unexplained delay of nearly 30 days, while the submission of the challan was also delayed by 12 days.

It further observed that the investigating officer failed to properly examine records of missing persons and did not complete essential verification regarding the identification of the deceased. The officer also did not take adequate steps to collect information from missing persons’ databases.

According to the prosecution, digital evidence was not secured in a timely manner, while CCTV footage from the crime scene was not collected. The investigation also lacked efforts to locate and record statements of eyewitnesses.

In its remarks, the prosecution termed the investigation incomplete and emphasized the need for further evidence collection. It recommended that the complainant’s statement be recorded in court under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The interim challan has been submitted to the court for now, while authorities stated that a final challan will be presented after completion of the investigation and receipt of forensic reports.

Earlier, proceedings in drug-related cases against alleged cocaine dealer Anmol aka Pinky were held before a Judicial Magistrate (South) in Karachi in connection with two cases registered in the Garden area.

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested in May from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases about the possession of narcotics and an unlicensed weapon.

During the hearing, the investigation officer failed to submit the challan, resulting in delays in the proceedings. The officer once again sought additional time to file the report.

The court granted the request and directed the investigation officer to submit the challan at the next hearing.

The hearing was adjourned until June 15.