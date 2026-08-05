KARACHI: A Karachi court on Wednesday approved the police challan in the case of alleged drug dealer Anmol alias Pinky, dropping the murder charge and converting the case into manslaughter in connection with the drug-related death of an unidentified man.

The investigating officer (IO) had submitted the final charge sheet before the judicial magistrate (South), recommending that the murder charge under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) be replaced with Section 322, which relates to qatl-bis-sabab (manslaughter).

According to police, the murder charge was dropped in light of a chemical examination report from Karachi University, which stated that the man’s death was caused by drug intoxication.

Police said the case was initially registered as a murder case by Baghdadi police after an unidentified man’s body was found on a footpath. A small box bearing Anmol alias Pinky’s name was allegedly recovered from the deceased’s pocket, following which police registered a murder case about a month after the recovery of the body.

The identity of the deceased has still not been established, police said.

Under Section 322 of the PPC, Anmol may face payment of diyat (blood money – paid to the family of a murder victim) instead of imprisonment if convicted.

Police had arrested alleged high-profile narcotics supplier Anmol alias Pinky during an intelligence-based operation in May 2026.

Officials claimed that she was among the country’s most wanted drug traffickers and was allegedly involved in the production and distribution of high-grade cocaine in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Authorities said Pinky operated a mobile drug laboratory and was arrested along with a functioning cocaine production unit. Police claimed to have recovered one kilogram of semi-prepared cocaine, more than 15 cocaine capsules, chemicals including ketamine, ephedrine, methamphetamine and lidocaine, as well as a pistol during the raid.