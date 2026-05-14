KARACHI: Alleged cocaine dealer Anmol alias Pinky has reportedly claimed that she is suffering from a serious illness during custody proceedings, prompting authorities to arrange a medical examination, ARY News reported.

According to details, the accused stated that she is suffering from chronic kidney disease and sought medical attention while in custody.

Following her claim, police arranged a medical examination, and a female police surgeon conducted her check-up in Karachi.

Sources said the police surgeon has prepared the initial medical report after examining the accused. However, officials have not yet officially disclosed the findings of the report.

Further details are awaited as the inquiry progresses.

Earlier, fresh details surfaced regarding individuals allegedly linked to the criminal network of alleged drug trafficker Anmol alias Pinky, as investigators continue to probe the high-profile narcotics case.

According to investigative sources, Muhammad Nasir, Sabran Bibi and Ainullah were considered among the closest associates of Anmol alias Pinky and allegedly played significant roles within the suspected network.

Documents reviewed during the investigation revealed that Ainullah originally belongs to Quetta, while Sabran Bibi has ancestral roots in Okara.

The investigation has also raised serious allegations against police officials in Karachi’s South district, with reports claiming that certain station officials allegedly received millions of rupees in bribes from narcotics traffickers.

According to the report, Anmol alias Pinky also admitted that her former husband maintained links with personnel associated with the Anti-Narcotics Force, a claim now being examined by investigators.

In another significant disclosure, Anmol reportedly identified Rana Shahzor as an alleged notorious drug dealer operating in Karachi.