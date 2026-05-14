KARACHI: Fresh details have surfaced regarding individuals allegedly linked to the criminal network of alleged drug trafficker Anmol alias Pinky, as investigators continue to probe the high-profile narcotics case, ARY News reported.

According to investigative sources, Muhammad Nasir, Sabran Bibi and Ainullah were considered among the closest associates of Anmol alias Pinky and allegedly played significant roles within the suspected network.

Documents reviewed during the investigation revealed that Ainullah originally belongs to Quetta, while Sabran Bibi has ancestral roots in Okara.

The investigation has also raised serious allegations against police officials in Karachi’s South district, with reports claiming that certain station officials allegedly received millions of rupees in bribes from narcotics traffickers.

According to the report, Anmol alias Pinky also admitted that her former husband maintained links with personnel associated with the Anti-Narcotics Force, a claim now being examined by investigators.

In another significant disclosure, Anmol reportedly identified Rana Shahzor as an alleged notorious drug dealer operating in Karachi.

Earlier, Anmol alias Pinky, made startling claims about an alleged bribery network involving law enforcement personnel and her former husband’s associates.

According to reports, the accused alleged that officials repeatedly detained her brother and later released him after receiving bribes.

Anmol Pinky claimed that officials linked to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) allegedly received nearly Rs10.5 million in bribes in multiple instances to facilitate releases.

The accused further alleged that her former husband, Rana Nasir, maintained close links with certain ANF officials, which she claimed were used to influence proceedings.

Anmol Pinky also accused Rana Nasir’s brothers — Rana Mansoor Advocate and Rana Shahzor alias Sultan — of involvement in Karachi’s narcotics network.

In her statement, Anmol Pinky alleged that narcotics were often stored at lawyers’ offices and chambers to avoid police raids, claiming law enforcement agencies were reluctant to conduct searches at such locations.

The accused also alleged that officials at Darakhshan, Gizri and Boat Basin police stations received hundreds of thousands of rupees in bribes.

Referring to a 2024 case, she claimed her brother Shaukat was arrested by Boat Basin police, after which a police official, identified as Kamran, allegedly abducted riders and extorted money.

Anmol Pinky alleged that following her brother’s arrest and the abduction incidents, up to Rs25 million was extorted.

In another shocking claim, Karachi’s Cocaine Queen stated that discussions were allegedly held about hiring a contract killer to eliminate the police official.