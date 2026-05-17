Anmol Pinky: CNIC and passport records of drug dealer emerge

Details of the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and passport belonging to Anmol Pinky, who was arrested on allegations of drug trafficking, have emerged.

ARY News has obtained copies of the national identity card and passport belonging to Anmol alias Pinky, as investigators continue inquiries into the case from multiple angles.

Official documents show that Anmol alias Pinky was issued a passport in Karachi on 17 April 2018. The passport expired on 17 April 2023.

Records further reveal that a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) was issued on 6 December 2016. The address listed on the document is located on Abu Al Hasan Isphahani Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to investigative sources, authorities are examining allegations that Pinky attempted to obtain another CNIC after changing their name.

Officials are also attempting to retrieve travel records linked to Pinky, sources said. Investigators have additionally collected passport and identity card details of Pinky’s family members as part of the ongoing inquiry.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, authorities are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry in connection with the case.

The “Pinky Case” has quickly snowballed into an institutional scandal for the Sindh Police. The Inspector General (IG) of Sindh recently suspended three police officers after they were caught violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by giving the accused “VIP protocol.”

Public outrage has also flared online after videos went viral showing Anmol being escorted to court completely without handcuffs—a stark contrast to how lower-income suspects are traditionally treated in Pakistan’s judicial system. Social media commentators have drawn immediate parallels to the infamous 2015 currency smuggling case of model Ayyan Ali, citing the Anmol Pinky case as another glaring example of “VIP culture” influencing law enforcement.