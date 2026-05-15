Details from the investigative report into alleged cocaine dealer Anmol Pinky, have emerged, shedding light on an alleged narcotics network operating across multiple Pakistani cities.

According to the report, investigators have traced how the suspect allegedly obtained and distributed cocaine, with several sensational claims surfacing during interrogation.

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Anmol Pinky reportedly told investigators that her former husbands, Rana Nasir and Rana Akram, were both former police officers. She stated that she received her early education at a government girls’ school in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area before moving to Lahore in 2006 in pursuit of a career in modelling and acting.

During her stay in Lahore, she met a woman named Aashi near Minar-e-Pakistan and later began living with her. The suspect claimed she regularly visited film directors’ offices in search of acting and modelling opportunities, where she also met her former husband Rana Nasir.

According to the report, the suspect alleged that Rana Nasir later introduced her to a narcotics trafficking network. She claimed she met other alleged members of the group, identified as Bobby and Kiran, through him.

The suspect further alleged that she divorced Rana Nasir on Bobby’s advice before starting her own narcotics operation independently.

Investigators were also told that a woman identified as Kiran was married to an African national who allegedly smuggled pure cocaine into Pakistan.

The report states that the suspect admitted she had previously been arrested by the CIA Lahore in 2024. She further alleged that two vehicles and Rs5 million were taken from her as a bribe following that arrest.

According to investigators, the suspect claimed she used to transport narcotics concealed in briefcases to an individual identified as Iqbal alias Bala in Karachi while working for Rana Nasir.

She further alleged that Rana Nasir’s network extended across Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi, and that she had been appointed as the Karachi in-charge of the operation.

After separating from Rana Nasir, Anmol Pinky reportedly hired a female employee to transport narcotics between Lahore and Karachi, allegedly paying Rs50,000 per trip.

The report also mentions another woman from Lahore, identified as Anam alias Ana, who allegedly supplied pure cocaine.

According to the suspect’s statement, chemicals including ketamine, methamphetamine-related substances, lidocaine and ephedrine were allegedly mixed with pure cocaine before distribution.

Investigators were also informed that the suspect had established a network of seven riders for deliveries across Karachi. Four riders were allegedly arrested and later quit the operation, while three others — identified as Aqib, Aijaz and Hamza — are reportedly still active.

The suspect further claimed that a bank account was opened in the name of a man identified as Sameer for financial transactions linked to the operation.

According to the report, customers allegedly transferred payments for cocaine through an Easypaisa retailer located in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.