KARACHI: A court hearing the cases against alleged drug suspect Anmol alias Pinky on Friday declared the investigation conducted by Sindh Police “insufficient” while ordering the accused to be sent to jail on judicial remand, ARY News reported.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Shakeel Abbasi argued in favour of granting physical remand, claiming that the suspect was a “high-profile accused” who allegedly operated her own laboratory.

The prosecutor further told the court that physical remand was necessary to dismantle the alleged narcotics network linked to the accused. He claimed that investigators had traced around 1,850 contacts allegedly connected to drug trafficking activities.

Defence counsel, however, strongly opposed the request for further remand, arguing that the accused, being a woman, could not be subjected to additional physical remand under the circumstances.

“The accused has already remained on remand for nine days. The police should explain what progress has been made during that period,” the defence lawyer argued before the court.

The defence further maintained that physical remand could not be granted in a narcotics-related case, leading to a heated exchange of arguments between the prosecution and defence during the proceedings.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court ordered that Anmol alias Pinky be sent to jail on judicial remand.