KARACHI: A local court on Tuesday permitted the production of accused Anmol alias Pinky at the Judicial Complex in connection with multiple cases registered against her.

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The order was issued during proceedings relating to the accused’s appearance before the City Court. The court directed that Anmol be presented before the Judicial Magistrate at the Judicial Complex.

Investigating officers had earlier approached the court of the District and Sessions Judge South, seeking permission to produce Anmol Pinky at the jail complex instead of the City Court.

Police informed the court Anmol Pinky was required to be produced for the purpose of obtaining physical remand, adding that her appearance at the City Court could pose serious security risks.

The prosecution requested that the court to allow the accused to be presented within the jail complex due to the prevailing security concerns.

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested earlier this month from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

The “Pinky Case” has quickly snowballed into an institutional scandal for the Sindh Police. The Inspector General (IG) of Sindh recently suspended three police officers after they were caught violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by giving the accused “VIP protocol.”

Public outrage has also flared online after videos went viral showing Anmol being escorted to court completely without handcuffs—a stark contrast to how lower-income suspects are traditionally treated in Pakistan’s judicial system. Social media commentators have drawn immediate parallels to the infamous 2015 currency smuggling case of model Ayyan Ali, citing the Anmol Pinky case as another glaring example of “VIP culture” influencing law enforcement.