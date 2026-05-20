KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials have reportedly taken two of their personnel into custody over alleged links with suspected drug dealer Anmol alias Pinky, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources within the CTD, Assistant Sub-Inspector Kafeel and Constable Ali Qureshi, both posted in the Civil Lines area, were detained following reports of their alleged contacts with Anmol Pinky.

Officials said the detained personnel are currently under interrogation as investigators examine the nature and extent of their alleged connections with Anmol alias Pinky.

Further inquiry into the matter is underway, CTD sources added.

Earlier, the Punjab Police had formally launched investigations into multiple cases registered against alleged drug dealer Anmol alias Pinky, with authorities initiating legal steps to secure her transfer from Karachi to Lahore.

According to reports, the Punjab Police Investigation Wing has begun a formal probe into cases registered against the accused and has sought permission from the Punjab Home Department to produce her before investigators.

Officials said Lahore Police want Anmol Pinky in five separate cases, and documentation is being completed to facilitate her transfer from Karachi to Lahore.

Sources revealed that five cases have been registered against the alleged drug dealer in Lahore over the past eight years.

On May 14, 2026, DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza assigned SP CRO the task of auditing the cases to facilitate the arrest of the accused in connection with the Lahore cases.

Earlier, DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza had stated that Anmol Pinky’s two brothers, Nasir and Riaz, were also booked in separate cases. The first case was registered at Iqbal Town Police Station in 2020, while the second was lodged at Kot Lakhpat Police Station in 2022.

According to the DIG, Anmol Pinky has been nominated as an accused in both cases. Challans have already been submitted to the courts, and trials against her two brothers have been completed, while her own arrest in the cases remains pending.

He added that permission is being sought from the relevant court for her arrest, while special teams have been constituted to oversee her transfer to Punjab.