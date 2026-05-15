LAHORE: Another case registered against alleged drug trafficker Anmol alias Pinky has surfaced in Lahore, taking the total number of cases against her in the city to three, ARY News reported.

According to police, the third case was registered in 2019 at Liaquatabad Police Station.

Officials said that in this case, a drug dealer named Saleem was arrested near an educational institution, and 1,700 grams of narcotics were recovered from his possession.

Police sources stated that Saleem allegedly worked as a narcotics supplier for Anmol Pinky, and the motorcycle used in the activity was also reportedly provided by her.

Investigators added that although the case has been traced, the accused has not yet been formally arrested in this particular FIR.

Police further confirmed that cases against Anmol Pinky are also registered in the Kot Lakhpat and Iqbal Town areas of Lahore.

A specialized Crime Control Department (CCD) team has now begun reviewing all three cases and related evidence.

Officials said that records of additional cases involving Anmol Pinky in Lahore are also being examined as part of an ongoing investigation.

Earlier, details surfaced regarding individuals allegedly linked to the criminal network of alleged drug trafficker Anmol alias Pinky, as investigators continue to probe the high-profile narcotics case.

According to investigative sources, Muhammad Nasir, Sabran Bibi, and Ainullah were considered among Anmol Pinky’s closest associates and allegedly played significant roles within the suspected network.

Documents reviewed during the investigation revealed that Ainullah is originally from Quetta, while Sabran Bibi has ancestral roots in Okara.

The investigation has also raised serious allegations against police officials in Karachi’s South district, with reports claiming that certain station officials allegedly received millions of rupees in bribes from narcotics traffickers.

According to the report, Anmol Pinky also admitted that her former husband maintained links with personnel associated with the Anti-Narcotics Force, a claim now being examined by investigators.

In another significant disclosure, Anmol reportedly identified Rana Shahzor as an alleged notorious drug dealer operating in Karachi.