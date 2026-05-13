KARACHI: Details have emerged regarding a murder case registered against alleged drug trafficker Anmol alias Pinky, revealing that the case of a death that occurred on April 7 was formally registered on May 9, ARY News reported.

According to reports, disturbing information has surfaced in the murder case lodged at Baghdadi Police Station against the notorious drug dealer Anmol Pinky. The FIR includes claims about a “branded” style of drug distribution allegedly linked to the suspect and its fatal consequences.

The complainant, auto mechanic Muhammad Sher, stated in his report that on April 7, the body of a drug addict was found on a footpath near Haji Pir Muhammad Road in the Lyari area of Karachi.

He said that during the examination of the body, a small golden-coloured box was recovered from the deceased’s trousers. Police officials said the box contained markings allegedly linked to the accused.

According to the FIR, the box carried a message reading: “Queen Madam Pinky Don — name is enough, enjoy.”

Investigators believe the substance found inside the container was narcotics, and it was later discovered that Anmol Pinky was allegedly known for distributing drugs in the area under a “branded identity,” which is now being examined as part of the investigation.

The complainant stated that he approached the police seeking legal action against the illegal drug trade and the deaths caused by it.

Police officials said further investigation is underway in light of the FIR, adding that the case suggests the accused may have been involved not only in drug trafficking but also in promoting a “don-style branding” that allegedly contributed to fatal drug consumption cases.