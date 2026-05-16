Anmol Pinky disowns lawyer during Karachi court hearing

KARACHI: Alleged cocaine dealer Anmol alias “Pinky” on Saturday distanced herself from one of the lawyers appearing on her behalf during a hearing at Karachi’s City Court.

Anmol Pinky appeared visibly distressed while being produced before a judicial magistrate and repeatedly asked about a person she referred to as “Baba.”

During the hearing, at least three lawyers appeared in court in connection with her case, including Mir Hidayat, Liaquat Gabol Advocate and Zafar Jadoon. However, the accused publicly disassociated herself from lawyer Liaquat Gabol Advocate.

“My lawyers are Mir Hidayat and Zafar Jadoon,” Anmol told the court, while expressing disapproval of Liaquat Gabol’s representation.

Despite her disassociation, Liaquat Gabol continued presenting arguments before the court.

During her production before the court, Anmol Pinky also reportedly scuffled with police officials.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused looked around the courtroom upon arrival and asked several people, including a lawyer, whether they had been sent by “Baba.”

“Did Baba send you?” she reportedly asked a lawyer present in the courtroom. After receiving a negative response, she appeared increasingly anxious and continued searching for someone linked to the unidentified individual.

Sources said Anmol repeatedly scanned the courtroom and attempted to use a lawyer’s phone to make a call, but police officials did not allow her to do so.

Throughout the hearing, she continued asking people gathered inside the courtroom whether anyone had been sent by “Baba,” appearing eager to contact or meet the mysterious person.

During the proceedings, the accused claimed she had been subjected to torture and falsely implicated in multiple cases. She alleged that she was targeted, beaten, and forced to name individuals during interrogation.

Anmol further claimed that her family was being targeted and insisted she had done nothing wrong.

“I was beaten and false cases were registered against me,” she told the court. She alleged that she was brought from Lahore and implicated in fabricated cases in Karachi, adding that drugs had been falsely planted on her.