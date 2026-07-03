LAHORE: A case has been registered against retired police officer Rana Akram, the former husband of Anmol Pinky, who is considered a key figure in the high-profile drug dealers’ case, ARY News reported.

The FIR was lodged at the complaint of a woman identified as Yasmeen Tabassum after a City Capital Police Officer (CCPO) inquiry reportedly found Rana Akram at fault.

According to the FIR, Rana Akram, accompanied by more than 10 police personnel, allegedly forced his way into the complainant’s house in July 2024.

The complainant alleged that Rana Akram and the accompanying police officials assaulted her husband before taking away jewellery worth Rs55 million, local and foreign currency, and other valuable items from the house.

She further alleged that the suspects falsely implicated her husband in a criminal case, took him into custody, and also drove away with a vehicle belonging to the family.

Police said Rana Akram has since retired from service, while an investigation into the case is underway.

Anmol Pinky had allegedly entered into a second marriage with Rana Akram in Lahore.

Authorities claimed that the officer purchased two bungalows using money allegedly provided by her, a detail that has intensified scrutiny around the case and raised fresh questions about possible protection networks.

During interrogation, Anmol Pinky reportedly told investigators that an official identified as Ahsan, allegedly linked to a state institution, once detained her brother and later pressured her for money.

She claimed that she initially paid Rs50 million and afterward continued making monthly payments ranging between Rs2.5 million and Rs3 million.

The accused also disclosed that she had previously been arrested in Lahore, where she first came into contact with the police officer she later married.

Investigators allege the relationship eventually developed into marriage, while financial transactions between the two continued over time.

Police sources further claim that Anmol Pinky’s first husband lives in Malaysia and was the person who initially taught her how to manufacture cocaine.