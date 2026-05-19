Anmol Pinky faces fresh probe as Punjab police activate investigation teams

LAHORE: Punjab Police have formally launched investigations into multiple cases registered against alleged drug dealer Anmol alias Pinky, with authorities initiating legal steps to secure her transfer from Karachi to Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the Punjab Police Investigation Wing has begun a formal probe into cases registered against the accused and has sought permission from the Punjab Home Department to produce her before investigators.

Officials said Lahore Police want Anmol Pinky in five separate cases, and documentation is being completed to facilitate her transfer from Karachi to Lahore.

Sources revealed that five cases have been registered against the alleged drug dealer in Lahore over the past eight years.

On May 14, 2026, DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza assigned SP CRO the task of auditing the cases to facilitate the arrest of the accused in connection with the Lahore cases.

Earlier, DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza had stated that Anmol Pinky’s two brothers, Nasir and Riaz, were also booked in separate cases. The first case was registered at Iqbal Town Police Station in 2020, while the second was lodged at Kot Lakhpat Police Station in 2022.

According to the DIG, Anmol Pinky has been nominated as an accused in both cases. Challans have already been submitted to the courts, and trials against her two brothers have been completed, while her own arrest in the cases remains pending.

He added that permission is being sought from the relevant court for her arrest, while special teams have been constituted to oversee her transfer to Punjab.