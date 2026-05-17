Anmol Pinky faces potential life threat in custody, security increased

KARACHI: Security around alleged drug trafficker Anmol alias Pinky has been placed on high alert amid concerns over possible threats to her life, ARY News reported.

According to details, the lock-up at Baghdadi Police Station and the surrounding areas have been heavily secured, with authorities implementing an enhanced protection plan following her arrest.

Under the security arrangement, an SP, two SDPOs, and three SHOs are supervising the deployment of around 40 police personnel to ensure strict monitoring and protection of Anmol Pinky.

Officials said security duties have been divided into two shifts to maintain continuous surveillance. The first shift will remain active from 8:00am to 8:00pm, while the second shift will cover 8:00pm to 8:00am.

Authorities have also ensured the round-the-clock presence of female police officers to handle custody-related requirements and maintain security protocols.

Police sources said the heightened security measures have been taken as a precautionary step due to concerns regarding possible threats to Anmol Pinky during custody.

Earlier, a new development emerged regarding the court appearance of alleged drug trafficker Anmol alias Pinky, as police have finalised security and transportation arrangements for her production before the court on Monday, May 18.

According to officials, SP City Investigation Fateh Muhammad Shaikh has constituted a special five-member team to ensure the accused is safely and securely presented in court.

The team will be led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Investigation Lyari, while officers from the Centralised Investigation Cell, including personnel from Mithadar, Chakiwara, Garden and Baghdadi police stations, have also been included.

Officials said all investigating officers will remain on duty with their respective staff and vehicles to manage the court production process.

Anmol Pinky, often referred to in media reports as the “cocaine queen,” is scheduled to be produced before the court in connection with ongoing narcotics and murder cases.

Sources within the investigation department said that during Anmol Pinky’s previous appearance, procedural lapses were observed, after which higher authorities issued strict directives, prompting the formation of a dedicated team to avoid any further mistakes.

Authorities have stressed that the improved coordination is aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing any allegations of mishandling during the legal proceedings.