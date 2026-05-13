LAHORE: Investigators probing the case of alleged cocaine maker and trafficker Anmol alias Pinky have uncovered a suspected Lahore-based link involving her brother, ARY News reported.

According to details, police investigations have revealed that Anmol Pinky was allegedly involved in drug supply activities in Lahore along with her brother. The development has emerged during the ongoing expansion of the case into multiple cities and suspected networks.

Police records and a First Information Report (FIR) indicate that the name of Anmol Pinky surfaced in connection with an earlier drug case registered in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat police station jurisdiction. Her brother, identified as Riaz Baloch son of Murad Bakhsh, was arrested in 2022 during a police operation.

Authorities recovered approximately 1,590 grams of narcotics from his possession, following which a case under Section 9-C of the relevant narcotics law was registered.

The FIR further states that during the arrest operation, Anmol Pinky was allegedly present at the scene but managed to flee in a vehicle. Investigators say that during interrogation, Riaz Baloch allegedly named his sister as being involved in the drug network, after which she was declared an absconder in the case.

Sources also claim that the siblings were residing in the Pak Arab Society area of Lahore and were allegedly operating within an organized network. However, officials noted that no prior arrest record of Anmol Pinky exists in Punjab Police databases, raising questions about how she allegedly avoided detection for an extended period.

Given the cross-provincial nature and sensitivity of the case, sources further suggest that the accused may be handed over to federal investigative agencies for further interrogation.