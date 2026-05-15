KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Police Azad Khan has revealed major investigative progress in the high-profile Anmol Pinky drug network case during a detailed press conference, ARY News reported.

During the presser, AIG Azad Khan said that investigators conducted a complete forensic examination of a recovered mobile phone linked to Anmol Pinky, which has become a key source of evidence in mapping the wider network.

He stated that the forensic analysis of the device revealed a total of 869 contacts, significantly expanding the scope of the investigation into the Anmol Pinky drug network case.

According to him, authorities have so far traced the locations of 639 contacts, while data related to 240 contacts is still under verification. He added that initial findings show only 132 contacts linked to Anmol Pinky’s network are based in Karachi, while the rest are spread across other cities, suggesting that the network operates on a wider national scale.

The AIG further revealed that around 200 contacts have been partially identified in the Anmol Pinky case, while intelligence assessments suggest that approximately 200–300 individuals may be actively involved in drug-related activities connected to the Anmol Pinky network.

Azad Khan explained that investigators are now categorizing all recovered contacts into groups including victims, drug sellers, and facilitators. He said victims include drug-dependent individuals, while sellers and distributors linked to Anmol Pinky will be treated as accused.

A separate category has also been identified for facilitators and alleged protectors of the Anmol Pinky network, including individuals suspected of using influence or authority.

He stressed that all facilitators, regardless of their position, will face strict legal scrutiny.

The AIG also disclosed major progress in the financial investigation of the accused Anmol Pinky, stating that authorities have recovered banking records spanning one and a half years, comprising around 500 pages of statements.

He said the account linked to the Anmol Pinky reflects thousands of transactions totaling more than Rs30 million. One Lahore-based account, registered under a female name, showed the highest level of financial activity within the case investigation.

Azad Khan added that digital and financial evidence is being further analyzed to identify all beneficiaries and operational links connected to Cocaine Queen.