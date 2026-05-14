KARACHI: A new and highly sensational narrative has emerged regarding the alleged background of accused drug trafficker Anmol alias Pinky, outlining her reported journey from early modeling aspirations to what investigators and sources describe as involvement in a major narcotics network.

According to sources, Anmol Pinky reportedly began pursuing a modeling career at the age of 14, with dreams of entering the fashion industry. However, the trajectory of her life allegedly shifted after she gained access to high-profile social circles and private parties.

Sources claim that during these gatherings, she came into contact with a lawyer allegedly linked to an international cocaine network. She later got married, and according to the account, this marked the beginning of her alleged entry into the drug trade.

It is further claimed that after separating from her husband, Anmol Pinky later married a police officer. During this period, she allegedly expanded her network with the help of her three brothers, establishing what sources describe as an independent criminal structure.

One of the most striking claims circulating in the investigation narrative is that she allegedly learned cocaine production techniques through the internet. Sources say that after initial failures and financial losses, Anmol Pinky eventually became skilled in the process.

The report further alleges that she introduced a branded form of cocaine that became popular within party circles, gaining rapid recognition in elite social events.

Investigators and sources claim a covert supply chain was established from Lahore to Karachi, where women were allegedly used to transport packages via trains and buses. The consignments were then distributed in Karachi through online bike riders to different dealers.

According to the account, the network operated in a highly compartmentalized manner, where individuals reportedly did not know each other, reducing the risk of exposure. Payments were allegedly made through bank accounts, while distribution in Karachi’s party circuit was facilitated through a middleman.

Sources further allege that Punjab Police arrested Anmol around five years ago, but she was released after alleged bribe payments amounting to millions, though these claims remain unverified.

It is also claimed that she earned millions monthly from the alleged business and even built a hotel in Gilgit using the proceeds.

However, authorities and independent investigators have not confirmed these allegations, and the entire narrative remains based on sources and circulating claims.

Officials have not yet issued an official response regarding the allegations, and verification of the reported network, financial dealings, and individuals involved is still pending.