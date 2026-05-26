Anmol Pinky health decleared satisfactory

The Jail doctors have declared the condition of alleged drug dealer Anmol Pinky, to be satisfactory after conducting a medical examination, according to prison authorities.

Jail police said the suspect had complained of kidney pain, but doctors decided there was no immediate need to transfer her to another hospital.

Officials added that Anmol Pinky would be shifted to a medical facility if her condition required further treatment.

According to prison authorities, Anmol Pinky was first diagnosed with kidney-related complications during an earlier medical examination.

She is also said to be suffering from eye and stomach ailments.

Earlier, jail authorities had considered transferring the accused to the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) for further medical evaluation after reports of kidney pain.

Security arrangements had also been put in place for her possible transfer to SIUT, with prison officials requesting strict police protection and directing senior police officers to personally oversee the security operation.