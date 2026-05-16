Anmol Pinky: Karachi court remands alleged drug queenpin into police custody till May 22
- By Farooq Sami -
- May 16, 2026
KARACHI: A Karachi judicial magistrate on Saturday remanded alleged narcotics kingpin Anmol Pinky into the custody of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) until May 22, escalating a rapidly widening probe into an elite drug distribution network operating across Pakistan’s major cities.
The suspect—a former aspiring model whose dramatic arrest has sparked immense public debate—faces an onslaught of legal battles. Different judicial magistrates across Karachi’s South, Central, and Malir districts simultaneously reviewed her involvement in a staggering 15 criminal cases, which range from multi-million rupee narcotics trafficking to murder-related charges.
High Drama in the Courtroom
Dramatic scenes unfolded in the courtroom as Anmol broke down in tears, loudly accusing law enforcement of unlawful detention and physical abuse.
The judicial magistrate repeatedly urged the suspect to calm down, assuring her that her statement and her legal counsel’s arguments would be fully heard. While the South district court reserved its verdict on her physical remand, a Central district magistrate ultimately granted the SIU seven-day physical custody in a narcotics case, directing the investigation officer to submit a formal progress report by May 22.
From Modeling to the ‘Pinky Network’
Law enforcement authorities paint a vastly different picture, describing Anmol as the head of the highly organized “Pinky Network.” According to police and intelligence files, Anmol leveraged her connections within the fashion and modeling industry to transition into a “cocaine queenpin.” Investigative reports suggest she initially entered the criminal underbelly through an association with a police officer, Rana Nasir, before independently establishing her own sophisticated drug empire spanning Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.
The network primarily targeted high-end clientele, including educational institutions and elite social circles. Forensic analysis of Anmol’s mobile phone has reportedly uncovered over 800 contact numbers linked to drug supply activities. Investigators also revealed they have traced suspicious financial transactions worth millions of rupees and identified several international links and facilitators.
A Growing Political and Institutional Scandal
The “Pinky Case” has quickly snowballed into an institutional scandal for the Sindh Police. The Inspector General (IG) of Sindh recently suspended three police officers after they were caught violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by giving the accused “VIP protocol.”
Public outrage has also flared online after videos went viral showing Anmol being escorted to court completely without handcuffs—a stark contrast to how lower-income suspects are traditionally treated in Pakistan’s judicial system. Social media commentators have drawn immediate parallels to the infamous 2015 currency smuggling case of model Ayyan Ali, citing the Anmol Pinky case as another glaring example of “VIP culture” influencing law enforcement.
As the probe intensifies, the Punjab Police have also formally approached Sindh authorities, requesting Anmol’s custody to investigate her expanding network in Lahore.
Seven additional suspects and facilitators have already been arrested based on information provided during her interrogation, while law enforcement agencies have placed several high-profile locations under strict surveillance to track down remaining absconding riders and facilitators.