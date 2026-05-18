KARACHI: A sessions court in Karachi South has granted permission for accused Anmol alias Pinky to be produced inside prison premises instead of the court due to security concerns, ARY News reported on Monday.

The court observed that presenting the accused at the City Court could pose risks to public safety and law and order.

Sessions Judge Zahoor Ahmed Hakro directed the judicial magistrate to visit the Central Jail Complex to conduct remand proceedings. The case, registered as FIR No. 147/2026 at Baghdadi Police Station, has been filed under Section 302 relating to murder charges.

Police had submitted a special application to the court, citing the prevailing security and public order situation. The court order stated that remand proceedings for the accused, identified as Anmol alias Pinky, wife of Rana Nasir, would now be conducted inside the jail premises.

The court further instructed the relevant magistrates and the investigating officer to ensure immediate implementation of the order.

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested earlier this month from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

The “Pinky Case” has quickly snowballed into an institutional scandal for the Sindh Police. The Inspector General (IG) of Sindh recently suspended three police officers after they were caught violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by giving the accused “VIP protocol.”

Public outrage has also flared online after videos went viral showing Anmol being escorted to court completely without handcuffs—a stark contrast to how lower-income suspects are traditionally treated in Pakistan’s judicial system. Social media commentators have drawn immediate parallels to the infamous 2015 currency smuggling case of model Ayyan Ali, citing the Anmol Pinky case as another glaring example of “VIP culture” influencing law enforcement.