Anmol Pinky: Karachi police recover cocaine during late-night raids

Police in Karachi have recovered cocaine during a series of late-night raids conducted following the arrest of alleged drug dealer Anmol Pinky.

According to police officials, city’s South police carried out operations at two locations in the East district based on information provided by the Anmol Pinky during interrogation.

Investigators, accompanied by the accused, first raided a house in the Jamshed Quarters area. However, no significant recovery was made during the search.

Police later conducted another raid at a residence in the Sachal area, where cocaine was allegedly recovered from inside the property.

Officials said a detailed inventory of the seized items is currently being prepared, while further raids are expected to be conducted on the basis of information provided by the suspect.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the quantity of narcotics recovered or whether additional arrests are expected as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested earlier this week from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

The incident gained attention when a video of her being escorted to court without handcuffs went viral on social media. Subsequently, authorities suspended the investigating officer, including two other policemen, while the accused was sent on judicial remand by a judicial magistrate.