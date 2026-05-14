KARACHI: An alleged cocaine dealer, Anmol alias “Pinky,” made sensational claims during an ongoing investigation in Karachi, alleging that her narcotics network supplied drugs to hundreds of clients, including showbiz stars and politicians.

According to investigation sources, Anmol Pinky claimed that the cocaine network had between 700 and 800 clients, with nearly 100 to 150 regular customers who were supplied drugs consistently.

She further alleged that several individuals associated with the film and drama industry were among her clients, including Muneeb Butt and actress Sarah.

The accused also claimed that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)’s MNA Sadiq Iftikhar and his wife were in contact with her. She alleged that the MNA owed her approximately Rs500,000.

Sources said investigators expect more names from the entertainment industry and political circles to emerge during the course of the probe.

She also allegedly revealed that drug-related payments were received and transferred through Easypaisa accounts, with a franchise outlet in Gulistan-e-Johar used to handle money movement.

Officials said another bank account was opened under the name of an individual identified as Zeeshan to manage financial flows linked to the network.

Investigators further noted that mobile SIMs used in the operation were registered under the names of individuals identified as Fazal and Saba Bibi.

The accused allegedly claimed that an officer identified as Ehsan had previously arrested her brother multiple times but released him after receiving bribes. She also claimed that more than Rs100 million in total bribes were paid to various officials, the investigation revealed.

According to probe report, Anmol Pinky’s former husband’s two brothers are lawyers, and that narcotics were allegedly stored in their chambers to avoid detection, while protection was reportedly secured through financial payments to certain police stations including Darakhshan, Gizri and Boat Basin.