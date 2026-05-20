KARACHI: Investigations into the case of alleged drug dealer Anmol alias Pinky have revealed that at least 70 drug peddlers are actively involved in online narcotics supply across Karachi, according to law enforcement sources.

A report obtained by ARY News stated that the network includes both male and female suspects engaged in the online sale and distribution of drugs, including ice (crystalline methamphetamine) and weed, particularly to students in schools, colleges, and universities.

The report named Anmol alias Pinky among the suspects, alleging that she operated a large-scale online drug business in the jurisdiction of Darakhshan police station.

Authorities also identified several other female suspects allegedly involved in the narcotics trade. In the Saddar police station area, a woman identified as Sumaira alias Baby is accused of running a major online drug network.

In the SITE-A police station limits, two women, Lal Jan and Mehr-un-Nisa alias Bebo, were also named in connection with drug dealing activities.

According to the report, District South has the highest number of online drug dealers, with 45 suspects said to be active in the area.

Three dealers were identified in District City, while two suspects were reported in Malir, five in District West, and four in District East. Additionally, four online drug dealers were reported in Keamari and seven in District Central.

Earlier, a local court permitted the production of accused Anmol alias Pinky at the Judicial Complex in connection with multiple cases registered against her.

The order was issued during proceedings related to her appearance before the City Court. The court directed that Anmol be presented before the judicial magistrate at the Judicial Complex.

Investigating officers had approached the court of the District and Sessions Judge South, seeking permission to produce the accused at the jail complex instead of the City Court.

Police informed the court that Anmol Pinky was required to be produced for obtaining physical remand, adding that her appearance at the City Court could pose serious security risks.