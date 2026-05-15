Anmol Pinky Network Details Surface

Details have emerged regarding the riders, carriers, and handlers of the “Anmol Pinky Network” involved in the cocaine case, which was busted in Karachi.

Investigators have obtained data on three handlers and 22 couriers linked to the alleged cocaine dealer Anmol Pinky, ARY News reported.

According to investigative authorities, the network was allegedly being operated through the suspect Anmol Pinky’s brother, identified as Shoaib.

Officials said the main handlers of the network have been identified as Hamza, Adas and Aqib. They added that eight riders operating in Karachi hailed from Lahore, Faisalabad, and Vehari.

Two women, identified as Saba and Anam alias Anna, were also allegedly working as couriers for the network in Karachi.

Investigators further claimed that handler Hamza was being paid around Rs. 70,000 per month for his role in the network.