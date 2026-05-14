KARACHI: New revelations have emerged regarding alleged cocaine trafficker Anmol alias “Pinky,” as investigators and crime reporters highlight her suspected drug network, multiple cases, and alleged facilitation within law enforcement lapses, ARY News reported.

According to senior ARY News crime reporter Nazeer Shah, the case has now been escalated into a high-profile investigation after media coverage brought renewed attention to the scale of the alleged network and its impact on society, particularly among young people in Karachi.

Authorities claim that at least 12 cases have been registered against Anmol Pinky so far. However, despite these cases, she has reportedly not been arrested in several key investigations. One major case was registered by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in Clifton in 2019, which remains unresolved after several years. Officials now say the ANF is expected to seek short-term custody remand to advance the investigation.

Investigators also referenced earlier developments, including an alleged incident in 2018 involving the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), where she was reportedly detained but later released under controversial circumstances. Officials suspect that facilitation and corruption may have played a role in allowing her continued operations.

The reported network is believed to operate largely online, with only a small number of logistical handlers based in Karachi. Sources claim that a few riders were employed to manage deliveries, with salaries and operational instructions handled digitally to avoid direct exposure.

Authorities further suggest that a broader crackdown is now being prepared, with instructions issued to take strict action against all individuals linked to the network, including possible facilitators. The investigation is also expected to expand to include law enforcement accountability and institutional oversight.

Investigators have also claimed that Anmol Pinky was allegedly working on introducing a new narcotic substance and had reportedly been developing it for the past three months.

According to sources, she had allegedly completed the formula for the new drug shortly before her arrest.

Officials further revealed that the accused allegedly preferred using narcotics and alcohol produced by herself and was known to favor only her own “branded” products.

Authorities are now investigating whether Anmol Pinky had established an independent production chain for manufacturing and distributing specialized narcotics.